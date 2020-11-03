People Are Using An Instagram Filter To Convince Friends They Own A PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 box UNILAD Tech

The PlayStation 5 is highly sought-after, and some people are now using a filter to trick their friends into believing that they’ve got their hands on the console early.

Anticipation for the PS5 is high because of its impressive technological advances, and pre-orders sold out quickly. This has left a lot of consumers desperate for a console and hoping that they’ll be able to find one in time for its release date. Fortunately, for those who can’t afford a new console, or manage to get one, they can convince their friends that they have one by using a filter.

An Instagram filter called PS5 BOX allows users to turn boxes into uncanny packages for the PlayStation 5. Naturally, not everyone will believe what they’re seeing, but the filter has proved to be very popular in Indonesia, with people trying to trick each other.

One thing that those using the filter should account for is the size of the PS5, as it will arrive in a pretty large box. However, if Instagram users can find a torso-sized package, they may fool some of their followers.