People Have Discovered Secret Message Hidden In Mars Probe’s Parachute

NASA/adithya_balaji/Twitter

Stargazers and interplanetary explorers have discovered a secret message hidden on the parachute that helped NASA’s Perseverance Rover land on Mars.

Eagle-eyed internet sleuths first suspected the parachute may be carrying a secret message when they noticed the red and white pattern of the parachute was asymmetrical. On closer inspection, they realised the pattern could pertain to the ASCII code, a form of electronic communication that uses codes to represent text.

They soon worked out that the red markings represent 1, and the white represents 0; when this is converted into ASCII code, the pattern spells out three words, ‘Dare mighty things’.

While the theory certainly had its sceptics, it turns out the code is 100% correct and intentional.

Last week, a NASA commentator noted in a live stream that, ‘Sometimes we leave messages in our work for others to find. So we invite you all to give it a shot and show your work,’ The Guardian reports.

As Reddit and Twitter users got to work, the phrase they arrived at is a regular motto used by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which was also in charge of managing the Mars Rover mission.

The phrase comes from an 1899 speech by Theodore Roosevelt, in which he said: ‘Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.’

It was also used in a tweet by Perseverance Mars Rover’s Twitter on February 19, the day after it landed on the planet.

‘The moment that my team dreamed of for years, now a reality. Dare mighty things,’ the account said.

Earlier this week, Adam Steltnzer, chief engineer for Perseverance, commended the work of the internet and confirmed the secret message.

‘It looks like the internet has cracked the code in something like 6 hours! Oh internet is there anything you can’t do?’ he said in a tweet.

