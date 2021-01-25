People Without Electricity Turn Bleached Plastic Bottles Into Lights For Their House Liter of Light/YouTube

Lighting up a room is as simple as flicking a switch for a lot of people, but an organisation has come up with a unique way to brighten up the houses of those that do not have access to electricity.

For those without electricity, home can simply be a place to sleep rather than somewhere to live. A company called Liter of Light is addressing this issue by giving people a light source that does not require electricity and can be maintained easily. In fact, all that people need is a plastic bottle, water, galvanised steel and bleach.

Check out the video that shows how the light is made and the impact it has:

The process is relatively simple, and the bottle can simply be installed on top of roofs that already made of steel. The water in the bottle refracts light, which means the room will be lit up in the day.

The result is similar to a light bulb. In fact, it produces the same light as a 50W incandescent bulb, and it is allowing people to relax in their homes. While sealing up the bottle will keep the water from becoming contaminated and dirty, the bleach ensures that the light sources will last longer.

The grassroots team behind these installations want to give sustainable light to those who have limited or no access to electricity.

A statement from Liter of Light explains its purpose:

Through a network of partnerships around the world, Liter of Light volunteers teach marginalized communities how to use recycled plastic bottles and locally sourced materials to illuminate their homes, businesses, and streets. Liter of Light has installed more than 350,000 bottle lights in more than 15 countries and taught green skills to empower grassroots entrepreneurs at every stop.

light from plastic Liter of Light

There is evidently a need for these inventions, as more than 350,000 bottle lights have been installed so far, and the company also provides handheld lights to help those without the means for battery-powered tools. The charitable cause looks set to continue to grow as it still requires volunteers to help bring light to more people in rural and impoverished areas.

While most innovative technology is used to create profit, Liter of Light wants to give something to those who need it. With that in mind, many will be keen to see the company continue to help those without electricity.