Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth Reaches 15,000 Signatures
A petition for Jeff Bezos to not be allowed to return to Earth after he goes to space has collected more than 15,000 signatures.
Jeff Bezos recently announced his plans to go to space. The flight is scheduled for July 20 and will be made by Bezos’s company Blue Origin. Alongside Jeff, his brother Mark will be joining him on the journey, as well as a bidder who paid $28 million for a seat on the flight.
There have been plenty of critics of Bezos, due to his alleged treatment of Amazon employees, particularly after reports that delivery drivers were forced to urinate in bottles to make the schedules they were set. On the back of this, some would like to see Bezos left in space.
The petition to stop Bezos re-entering Earth reads:
Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store. However, he’s actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination. We’ve known this for years. Jeff has worked with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar, as well as the Free Masons to gain control over the whole world. He’s also in bed with the flat earth deniers; it’s the only way they’ll allow him to leave the atmosphere. Meanwhile our government stands by and lets it happen.
This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover.
While the petition dips into plenty of conspiracy theories, it seems many people agree that the world’s richest person should be exiled in space.
Of course, it’s worth noting that this petition won’t actually lead to Bezos having to find a home in space. In fact, the ability to stop a rocket is difficult and 15,000 people are not enough to sway those with their fingers on the big red buttons. Although it seems like this petition is more of a collective showing of dislike for the billionaire.
Speaking about his new venture, Bezos said:
You see the earth from space and it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one earth.
I want to go on this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life. It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me.
With this in mind, people who want to banish Bezos may hope he comes back to Earth with a greater understanding of humanity and fewer supervillain tendencies.
