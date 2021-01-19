Phone Hotline Encourages People To Call In And Scream As Loud As You Want Pexels/Pixabay

Some days you just want to scream into the void, and thankfully it seems you can now call a number to do just that and let out your inner anguish.

Whether the last year has gotten you down, or it’s just been a bad day, a good scream or cry can often be helpful. Now, an elementary school teacher, Chris Gollmar, has created Just Scream! – a hotline that simply encourages people to vent their emotions.

The process is also simpler than many would imagine; callers dial the number, scream, and then hang up. If only everything was that easy.

Man Phone Pexels

Gollmar explained the idea for the hotline to CNN:

I wanted to find a prompt that people would respond to and screaming seemed to be a good fit. I thought it would be funny and unique to create a phone line just for screaming.

Gollmar is an artist and coder, on top of being a teacher, and has hosted several participatory projects in the past. In this instance, the voicemails are recorded and put up on the Just Scream! website.

person screaming Pexels

The website provides the broad parameters for why you may want to call up and show some emotion:

Why should I call you? To scream! You might be unhappy, terrified, frustrated, or elated. All of these are perfectly good reasons to call and record yourself screaming.

While the hotline does record your screams, no phone numbers are kept so there is no need to worry about someone tracking your scream back to you. The project itself has been a surprise hit, and there have been over 70,000 screams recorded so far. There is even a backlog of over 40,000 screams waiting to be uploaded.

Gollmar detailed his surprise at the reaction to the project:

Never in my life would I have expected so many people to actually pick up the phone, dial a number and record themselves for the world to hear, but we’re all screaming on the inside right now, so I guess I should have figured.

a hotline to scream at Just Scream!

Those who would like to contribute a scream to the growing catalogue have a limited time to do so. The project will end on January 21, and it will be kept as kind of a ‘time capsule’.

Gollmar has said he hopes to begin working on a new project once the thousands of screams have been collected. With that said, finding a new venture that will have the same impact will be a difficult task.