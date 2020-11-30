Pizza Hut Is Now Accepting Cryptocurrency As A Form Of Payment In Venezuela PA

Not many people will have dreamed of paying for their pizza with cryptocurrency, but now they can. Pizza Hut restaurants across Venezuela will now accept cryptocurrency payments.

Venezuela has struggled as a result of economic sanctions implemented by the United States, as well as poor economic management. On the back of this hardship, some people have invested in alternative capital.

Advert 10

Cryptocurrency has become widely popular in the country, and assets firm CryptoBuyer has now become a payment partner with Pizza Hut chains in Venezuela.

Pizza Pixabay

CryptoBuyer has been in Latin America since 2015, and the startup has worked on delivering cryptocurrencies at points of sale and ATMs. This partnership marks a significant achievement for the company, and it seems that Pizza Hut is happy about using cryptocurrency going forward.

Head of Pizza Hut Venezuela, Richard ElKhouri explained to El Axioma that this move was important to encompass all customers:

Advert 10

Today the use of technology has become so vital for people who have devices in their daily lives. It is important that we accompany them, young people, contemporary adults or people with a knowledge of technology.

Consumers will be able to pay with a range of cryptocurrencies including Binance Coin, Dash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and XPT. However, some may still have reservations about using this form of payment.

Pizza Hut Is Now Accepting Cryptocurrency As A Form Of Payment In Venezuela PA

Cryptocurrency is becoming more widely accepted by vendors, but it still fluctuates in value. Last week, Bitcoin plummeted in value, but it is still expected to rise significantly in the coming months. The uncertain nature of some cryptocurrencies will undoubtedly worry some, while others may see the new currency option as the perfect way to do smart trading on a pizza.

Advert 10

Going forward, it will be interesting to see how successful this new way of paying is, and whether Pizza Hut will begin rolling out the option to other regions.