Plane Carries Out Emergency Landing On Minnesota Highway And Collides Into SUV
It’s not quite Sully landing on the Hudson river, but one pilot managed to carry out a pretty impressive emergency landing of his own this week on a highway in Minnesota.
52-year old Craig Gifford was flying with one other passenger in his single-engine plane when his engine failed mid-flight. Gifford said he usually looks around to find ‘wherever it [is] safest to go down,’ in case something goes wrong and, on this occasion, it happened to be the middle of Interstate 35W.
Traffic camera footage shows the plane touching down on the right-hand side of the highway and skidding along before hitting the central reservation barrier. Luckily, the lanes were reasonably empty at the time, with a video posted by local news station WCCO showing cars behind the plane slamming their brakes on, before jumping out to check on the pilot. Incredibly, Gifford escaped without causing any injuries, despite totalling an SUV, CBS Minnesota reports.
It’s not unheard of for planes to carry out emergency landing on roads – after all, they’re probably as close as you can get to an actual runway – with pilots reportedly trained to carry out emergency landings in the direction of traffic.
Dick Knapinski, a pilot and friend of Gifford, said:
When you’re flying, you start looking around saying, ‘Where am I? If something happens, where am I going to set this airplane down safely?’
It’s exactly what this pilot did, and you have to give him kudos for doing everything exactly right to keep that down with no injuries.
Brittany Yurik, who was driving the SUV involved in the collision, said she only saw the plane ‘one second before we collided.’ She told local news that the two had spoken after the accident, and that Gifford was ‘very apologetic’.
The Federal Aviation Administration has opened an investigation into the incident.
