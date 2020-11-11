Plasma Jets Could Eradicate Coronavirus From Surfaces Wirz Research Group, UCLA

There are a lot of things none of us thought we’d be doing this year, and that includes spending every waking moment trying to avoid unnecessarily touching most objects – and people – for fear of picking up a deadly virus.

Decontaminating surfaces has been a key part of the fight against COVID-19, and now a group of researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) think they could have made a significant breakthrough, by using cold plasma jets to destroy the virus without damaging the material it’s used on.

You might remember learning about the three states of matter at school, but there’s actually a fourth – plasma – which is a type of gas that forms when electrons become separated from their atoms. Led by Zhitong Chen, the UCLA team have designed and 3D-printed an atmospheric plasma jet device fuelled by argon gas, which is one of the most abundant gases in our air. The device works by shooting electrons through the gas, stripping its atoms of outer electrons as they collide to create plasma.

Wirz Research Group, UCLA

The team were able to demonstrate the plasma could kill most of the COVID particles on surfaces like metal, leather, and plastic in as little as 30 seconds of treatment, all the while requiring just 12W of power to run the device.

The plasma jet was also able to destroy the virus in similar times on cotton from face masks.

Richard E. Wirz, who worked on the study, said the plasma showed strong potential as an effective tool for decontamination.

He said:

This is only the beginning. We are very confident and have very high expectations for plasma in future work. In the future, a lot of answers for the scientific community will come from plasma.

PA Images

Cold plasma is a relatively new technology, but it has previously proved effective in cancer treatments, dentistry and wound sterilisation. It’s also a safer option than the chemical and UV treatments typically used for decontamination.

Chen said:

Everything we use comes from the air. Air and electricity: it’s a very healthy treatment with no side effects.

The team recently published their findings in the journal Physics of Fluid, and Chen says the next step is to build a compact device that could eventually be sold for wider use.

