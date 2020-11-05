Platypus Fur Glows In Ultraviolet Light

It was a mix of serendipity and curiosity that led us to shine a UV light on the platypuses at the Field Museum, but we were also interested in seeing how deep in the mammalian tree the trait of biofluorescent fur went.

It’s thought that monotremes branched off the marsupial-placental lineage more than 150 million years ago. So, it was intriguing to see that animals that were such distant relatives also had biofluorescent fur.