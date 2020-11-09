PlayStation 5 Console Overheats After Being In A Display Kiosk At Best Buy Sony

Images of an PlayStation 5 overheating in a Best Buy caused a minor panic over the weekend, but it turns out the problem isn’t all that it seemed.

In pictures posted to Twitter over the weekend, a PS5 can be seen in a clear display kiosk, with the screen next to the brand new console clearly displaying an error message warning ‘Your PS5 Is Too Hot’.

Advert 10

Unsurprisingly, the issue blew up among the gaming community, and while some jumped to conclusions about the PS5’s cooling system, others were quick to point out that the storage conditions seen in the images were…less than ideal.

One user said that the the display case, which was barely larger than the console itself, was likely to blame for the issue, and would probably have caused most devices to overheat.

Student gamer @sackillusion wrote:

Advert 10

If you store the PS5 inside of a super small container while the system is running, then of course it’s gonna overheat due to the lack of space. Test that with Xbox Series X/S, or any technology, and see what happens

It’s a pretty simple explanation, and should hopefully reassure those gamers lucky enough to be expecting their consoles to arrive on their doorsteps over the next week or so.

Sony has made a big deal about the console’s high tech cooling system – including that massive fan – but as this incident proves, there’s no accounting for stupidity.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation

Advert 10

The company plans to collect data on the PS5, even post-launch, to facilitate software upgrades to further improve the cooling system.

Playstation’s Yasuhiro Otori told 4gamer.net:

Various games will be released in the future, and data on the APU’s (Accelerated Processing Unit) behaviour in each game will be collected. We have a plan to optimise the fan control based on this data.

So while it doesn’t look like there’s anything to worry about, this mini-saga serves as a good reminder to remember to store your PS5 in a place where it can get some proper ventilation, and definitely not in a tiny plastic display case.

Advert 10