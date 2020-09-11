PlayStation 5 Release Date ‘Leaked’ With New Console Out For Christmas

PS5 Sony

You may well be able to purchase the PlayStation 5 as soon as November 20, just in time for Christmas.

Amazon’s Japanese website appears to have leaked the secret release date before the official reveal by Sony. As of yet, all we know officially from Sony is that the console will be available in time for the ‘Holiday 2020’ season.

There will be two different versions of the PlayStation 5, one with a disc tray and one digital version.

Gizmodo Japan has reported that Amazon accidentally listed the PlayStation 5 as being launched on November 20, before quickly removing this information.

Back in June, just days after we got a first look at the console, PlayStation 5’s price and release date appeared to have been leaked by Amazon France. The highly-anticipated information about the new console was listed on the website, and was later taken down.

That leak suggested the disc-less version of the console – known as the ‘Digital Edition’ – would be €100 cheaper than the console with a disc drive.

On Tuesday, September 8, UK based gaming retailer GAME dropped hints in that Sony would be announcing the PlayStation 5 price and pre-order date the following day.

In a since deleted tweet, @GAMEGuildford wrote:

Those awaiting preorders and have Ryi. Please standby for updates. PS5 have scheduled an announcement tomorrow so things are about to kick off this week.

There was no such announcement, however it has been rumoured that Sony will be holding their second PS5 event next week.

As reported by the Daily Express, leaker Roberto Serrano has said that the next event could potentially be taking place on Monday, September 14.

