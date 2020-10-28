PlayStation 5 Sold More In First 12 Hours Than PlayStation 4 Did In 12 Weeks Sony/PickPik

The PlayStation 4 was a commercial success for Sony and built on the impressive console franchise. However, the PlayStation 5 is already selling faster than its predecessor.

The pre-orders of the PlayStation 5 sold out fast, and many were disappointed at not being able to get their hands on the console for its release date.

This difficulty was caused by an overwhelming demand for the next-generation console, despite it costing consumers more on release than the PlayStation 4 did. The CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, discussed this success and how it has come about.

Ryan told Reuters more units of the PlayStation 5 have been sold in 12 hours than units of the PlayStation 4 in its first 12 weeks of release. Given that the PlayStation 4 has sold over 100 million units to date, this early sales pattern indicates that the upcoming console may be the most successful Sony has produced.

Looking forward, Ryan noted, ‘It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one,’ and allocating for later adopters could be part of a strategy for the continued growth of the console.

It seems that the PlayStation 5 is set to be a hit for Sony, and this will ease concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on the launch of the console. In fact, this year has seen a sharp growth in the revenue of the gaming industry, likely due to the increased need for indoor activities. With this in mind, it seems that Sony’s biggest challenge will be meeting continued demand for the PlayStation 5.