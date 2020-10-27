PlayStation 5 Unboxings Are Appearing Online And The Console Is Massive

PS5 Unboxings Are Appearing Online And The Console Is Massive IGN/MrDalekJD/YouTube

If you’re as excited about the new PlayStation 5 as the rest of us, you’ll probably have noticed that a lucky few reviewers are already starting to get to grips with the new console.

Ahead of the launch next month, tech sites and gaming influencers are officially able to give us all an early glimpse of what the PS5 looks like in real life, with plenty of unboxing videos starting to make their way onto YouTube and social media.

As reviewers and fans alike take in the early images and footage of the console, plenty of people are coming to the same conclusion: it’s a bit too big.

Gamers have taken to social media to give their first impressions of the PS5, and it’s pretty clear that the size has caught a few people off guard. Some have offered side-by-side comparisons with the Xbox Series X, while others have tried unsuccessfully to fit it in the space they’ve reserved for the new console in their gaming setup.

‘The PS5’ has been trending on Twitter as people try to digest their thoughts, with one reviewer from The Verge providing a particularly helpful comparison…

Another reviewer posted a video to Twitter confirming that, boxed up, the console weighs in at a massive 14.9 pounds – that’s twice the size of your average newborn baby.

From the specs announced by Sony a few months ago, it was already pretty obvious that the PS5 was going to be a hefty piece of kit (I mean, have you seen that cooling system?) But seeing it unboxed and in the flesh has made us realise just how much of a beast it really is, with the next-gen console easily dwarfing the PS4.

With just a few weeks to go until the console’s November 19th release date here in the UK, it seems like a lot of people are going to be hurriedly making some more space in their living rooms.