Police Find Cryptocurrency Mine On Raid For Suspected Cannabis Plant

by : Julia Banim on : 28 May 2021 15:29
SWNS

After carrying out a drugs raid, police were surprised to find a huge cryptocurrency mine located at a suspected cannabis plant.

West Midlands Police officers headed to an unit at the Great Bridge Industrial Estate in Sandwell on May 18, following suspicions about the enormous volume of power being used at the site.

It was originally suspected the power was being used to fuel a drug farm; however, officers were in for a surprise after breaking their way in.

cryptocurrency mine discovered during cannabis raid (SWNS)SWNS

Inside, officers found an industrial-sized Bitcoin ‘mine’ that had been illegally connected to no fewer than 100 computers.

Officers seized the IT equipment after the raid. Further enquiries made with Western Power revealed the energy supply had been bypassed, with thousands of pounds worth having been stolen to keep the mine powered.

Sergeant Jennifer Griffin has since spoken out about the unexpected discovery:

It’s certainly not what we were expecting. It had all the hallmarks of a cannabis cultivation set-up and I believe it’s only the second such crypto mine we’ve encountered in the West Midlands.

My understanding is that mining for cryptocurrency is not itself illegal but clearly abstracting electricity from the mains supply to power it is.

cryptocurrency mine discovered during cannabis raid (SWNS)SWNS

Griffin continued:

We’ve seized the equipment and will be looking into permanently seizing it under the Proceeds of Crime Act. No-one was at the unit at the time of the warrant and no arrests have been made – but we’ll be making enquiries with the unit’s owner.

We heard how lots of people were visiting the unit at different times of day, lots of wiring and ventilation ducts were visible, and a police drone picked up a considerable heat source from above.

The process of mining cryptocurrency consumes massive quantities of electricity due to the significant computing power required, and the environmental impact of this has been proven to be a hot topic in recent times.

Bitcoin (Pixabay)Pixabay

A single Bitcoin transaction will use the same amount of energy as the monthly energy consumption of the average American household, Digiconomist reports, with Bitcoin also producing approximately one million times more carbon emissions than is emitted during a Visa transaction.

Meanwhile, the annual carbon footprint of Bitcoin is comparable to Singapore, while the annual electronic waste produced is on the same scale as Luxembourg.

In order to increase profits, those in the cryptocurrency business will often link huge numbers of ‘miners’ to the network, sometimes filling entire warehouses.

Topics: Technology, Police

