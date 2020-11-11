Pope Francis Prays That There Is Not An AI Uprising Coming

Pope Francis Prays That There Is Not A Machine Uprising Coming PA

During the Pope’s monthly prayer intentions, which are designed to deepen daily prayer, technology was the focus, as Pope Francis hoped that machines would aid humanity in its efforts for equality.

Previously, he has addressed topics such as addiction in his YouTube messages. However, the Pope focused on technology this month with a hopeful message that did almost dive into some sci-fi based horror. The leader of the Catholic church noted that technology has the power to improve every life, but also encouraged ethics in the development of machines.

You can watch the video below:

The head of the Catholic Church said in the YouTube video:

Robotics can make a better world possible if it is joined to the common good. Indeed, if technological progress increases inequalities, it is not true progress. Future advances should be oriented towards respecting the dignity of the person and of Creation. Let us pray that the progress of robotics and artificial intelligence may always serve humankind… we could say, may it ‘be human’.

This positive hope for technology would likely be echoed by many, but the Pope also cautioned against the missteps of technology. This is not the first time that he has been involved in such a discussion. In fact, he has received support from IBM and Microsoft for the ‘Rome Call for AI Ethics’, which outlines six general principles for technology.

While a robot uprising may seem far-fetched, there have already been examples of AI encroaching on the liberties of the public, with biased facial recognition systems leading to false arrests. This type of inequality is likely what Pope Francis is referring to, and it is this kind of AI that he prays will ‘serve mankind’ rather than lead to greater division.