Pope Francis To Get All-New Electric Popemobile To Help Battle The Climate Crisis

PA Images/Fisker

Pope Francis is set to get a new electric popemobile which will allow people to see the leader of the Catholic church cruise around in an environmentally-friendly way.

Created by the electric carmaking startup Fisker, the new popemobile will come in the form of a sleek, modern SUV which features a fancy all-glass cupola to allow onlookers the best view of the pope.

The vehicle is a world away from some of the pontiff’s previous rides, which have spanned everything from horse-drawn carriages to convertibles and jeeps to flatbed trucks as the chosen carmarkers look to safely transport the pope for public appearances.

PA Images

Pope Francis was given a first look at his new car during a private meeting with Fisker co-founders Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker on Thursday, May 20, with the company announcing plans to deliver the one-of-a-kind vehicle next year.

In a statement about the popemobile, Henrik explained that the creation of the unique electric car was influenced by the pope’s consciousness about climate issues.

As well as being exhaust- and emissions-free, the vehicle is made up of ‘a variety of sustainable materials, including carpets made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean’ as well as a solar roof.

Fisker

Henrik explained: ‘I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations.’

The revelation of the car comes after Pope Francis tweeted this week that ‘technology based on the use of highly polluting fossil fuels needs to be replaced without delay.’

He continued: ‘There is reason to hope that humanity at the dawn of the 21st century will be remembered for having generously shouldered its grave responsibilities.’

Henrik also took to Twitter to share an image of his time with the pope, which he described as an ‘honour’. The Fisker co-founder could be seen presenting Pope Francis with renderings of the vehicle, demonstrating what he might look like while out on the road.

He tweeted: ‘He is so conscience about our responsibility towards the environment & for our generations to come! Looking forward to make the 1st ALL electric Popemobile.’

The popemobile is based on Fisker’s new Ocean SUV, for which the company has already received more than 16,000 orders. Fisker has not revealed how much the pope’s modified version will cost, but the price for the Ocean starts at $37,499 in the United States.