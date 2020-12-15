Pornhub Has Now Deleted 80% Of Its Videos Shutterstock

Pornhub has removed 80% of its videos after promising to take down all content uploaded by unverified users, following allegations it was hosting content involving child abuse.

More than 10 million videos have now been deleted from the site, after a report found Pornhub was hosting content depicting sexual abuse, as well as videos featuring minors.

On Sunday evening, December 13, the pornography site was said to host 13.5 million videos, according to Motherboard. That figure is now down to just 2.9 million videos.

Pornhub Just Deleted Seven Million Videos Of Unverified Content Pornhub/Instagram

It comes after the New York Times published a report that found that the site was failing to moderate its content properly, therefore allowing some users to monetise ‘child rapes, revenge pornography and spy cam videos of women showering’, as well as ‘racist and misogynistic content’.

After the report was published, Mastercard and VISA both announced they would stop accepting payments through the site until a proper investigation was done.

Last week, Pornhub banned unverified users from uploading any new content, insisting it has ‘no tolerance’ for child abuse content, in response to the allegations made in the New York Times article.

However, the site, which has allowed anyone to upload content since it began in 2007, has since taken it further by removing all content previously uploaded by unverified users.

pornhub/Instagram

‘As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Programme,’ a spokesperson wrote in a blog post.

‘This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute.’

They added:

In today’s world, all social media platforms share the responsibility to combat illegal material. Solutions must be driven by real facts and real experts. We hope we have demonstrated our dedication to leading by example.

PA Images

In the next year, Pornhub plans to put a verification process in place that will allow any user to upload content following ‘successful completion of identification protocol’.

The parent company that owns Pornhub, MindGeek, also plans to implement this policy on its other sites, including YouPorn and RedTube.

Pornhub’s current verification process includes getting users to submit a selfie of themselves holding up a piece of paper with ‘pornhub.com’ written on it.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.

