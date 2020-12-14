Pornhub Just Deleted Seven Million Videos Of Unverified Content

As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program.

This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute…

In today’s world, all social media platforms share the responsibility to combat illegal material. Solutions must be driven by real facts and real experts.

We hope we have demonstrated our dedication to leading by example.