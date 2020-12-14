Pornhub Just Deleted Seven Million Videos Of Unverified Content
Pornhub, the world’s largest porn website, has deleted more than seven million videos from its website as part of a new ban on unverified content.
Videos taken down from the website appear to represent more than half of Pornhub’s content, with just under 5 million videos currently listed on the site compared with the 13.5 million that Motherboard reports were available over the weekend.
The move comes following a report published by The New York Times earlier this month, which found that Pornhub was hosting content depicting sexual abuse and involving minors.
With 3.5 billion views per month, Pornhub is estimated to be the 10th most visited website in the world. However, according to outlet, by failing to properly moderate its content the site effectively ‘monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spy cam videos of women showering, racist and misogynist content’.
Following the article, Mastercard and VISA both announced they would no longer accept payments through the site, pending an investigation into whether the site was hosting illegal content.
In a blog post, a Pornhub spokesperson wrote:
As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program.
This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute…
In today’s world, all social media platforms share the responsibility to combat illegal material. Solutions must be driven by real facts and real experts.
We hope we have demonstrated our dedication to leading by example.
The policy will also be implemented on other sites owned by MindGeek, which is the world’s largest pornography distribution company, The Verge reports. VISA had previously confirmed that it would block payments on all explicit content sites owned by the company.
The move comes after Pornhub announced last week that it would ban downloads and begin shifting to allow verified-only content. From now on, uploads will only be permitted from official partners or members of the site’s ‘Model Program’. According to Motherboard, previously uploaded unverified content has been removed ‘pending verification and review’ – a process set to begin next year. The current verification process requires users to submit a selfie of themselves holding a piece of paper with ‘pornhub.com’ written on it, with the site saying the process will be enhanced in 2021.
