Pornhub Now Accepting Dogecoin After Card Payment Ban

Dogecoin – the cryptocurrency which began as a joke – can now be used as a payment option on Pornhub, as well as a number of other currencies.

The adult site now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Zcash and has added Dogecoin, BNB, USDC and XRP just over a month after Visa and Mastercard cut ties with the platform.

Pornhub deleted 80% of its content, after a report published in The New York Times claimed the site was host to a number of child abuse and rape content.

In response, the platform removed all content posted by non-verified users, in a bid to clean its act up, after the major financers cut ties.

Shortly afterwards, Pornhub began advertising cryptocurrencies as a payment option, allowing users to pay for their subscriptions via Dash and PumaPay, however it recently dropped both of these forms of payment.

Now, a total of 16 different cryptocurrencies can be used, including Dogecoin, which has recently made headlines after Reddit users called for its value to be increased to $1 per coin.

Dogecoin, which is based on the popular ‘doge’ meme, has surged in popularity over the last few days, after Reddit users attempted to mimic the success seen with GameStop and AMC shares.

Meanwhile, a number of sex workers have come forward to say that defunding Pornhub puts their livelihoods at risk, as it makes it incredibly difficult to earn a living through adult content on the site.

‘I personally stand to lose thousands each month, but I want to spotlight the many workers who will be losing the income they rely on for survival, especially during the pandemic,’ adult performer Mary Moody told the BBC.

Pornhub now only accepts content from verified users who have been able to prove their identity, in a bid to keep harmful content off the site.