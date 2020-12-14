Prime Video Introduces 'Voice Assistant Referee' For Premier League Games Pexels/Wikimedia Commons

There is a lot of debate about how technology should interact with football games. While the jury is out on the place of VAR in the game, Prime Video is now introducing a Voice Assistant Referee.

If you have an Alexa and Prime Video subscription then you can now watch Premier League matches with some added help. The digital helper can now explain the rules of football with a simple prompt, for example ‘Alexa, explain the offside rule’ should get an informative response.

By partnering the information with live games, it is hoped that viewers will be more in the know throughout the live experience.

Football players Pixabay

Alexa now has access to the official IFAB (International Football Association Board) Laws of the Game in its Voice Assistant Referee feature. This means that it can explain why a decision was made to the letter of the law, even if it doesn’t make too much sense to the people watching. It may even be able to illuminate errors made by the refereeing teams in the game.

Eric King, Director of Alexa Europe, explained to Metro how the technology can be used and how it can improve the watching experience:

By teaming up Alexa with experts in the laws of the beautiful game, we’re giving fans instant assistance on the official rules as they watch Premier League football on Prime Video – by simply using their voice. By increasing Alexa’s sporting knowledge, we continue our aim to make customers’ lives easier by keeping them up to speed with the latest information using voice-technology.

Amazon echo Amazon

Prime Video does not have the largest collection of Premier League games to watch, but on December 15, 16 and December 28 fans can watch the games on the video service at no extra cost. The most exciting opportunity, for many who want to use the technology, is the clash between Liverpool and Spurs on December 16, which will play a part in the title race.

It will be interesting to see how many fans will utilise the new feature on Alexa, or whether they will rely on friends and the commentary to contextualise seemingly odd decisions.

While many people may not agree with all the rules that are currently in place in the Premier League, this technology should help viewers make more sense of VAR decisions. Although how the technology will explain things like ‘Why is Xhaka grabbing that man by the throat?’ remains to be seen.