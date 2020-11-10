PS4 Remote Play Lets You Play Next-Gen PS5 From Another Room Insomniac Games/Sony

With the PlayStation 5 soon to arrive, many will be considering ditching their PS4. However, if you keep it, you can play your next-gen console in two rooms.

The PS5 is evolving a number of earlier features. For example, the disc drive has been upgraded to include 4K Ultra HD, the new DualSense controller has levelled up haptic feedback by a considerable margin, and the console features backwards compatibility for current-gen titles.

Remote Play currently allows users to stream their PS4 games to a mobile device or PC. If you decide to hang on to the old console, you can stream your PS5 too.

We’re only two days away from the PS5’s launch in some parts of the world, so Sony have released a new PlayStation.Blog post going through any and all questions you might have.

One section focuses on Remote Play, explaining how the PS4 will double as a (lower quality) PS5 via its app.

The post reads, ‘Players will be able to access their PS5 from a PC or mobile device via Remote Play in the same way as PS4. With PS5, you’ll also be able to access your PS5 from a PS4 console or another PS5 via Remote Play.’

It continues, ‘We’re updating PS4’s Remote Play feature. Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or a mobile device, your PS4 can access other consoles via Remote Play too, right on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it there.’

A PS5 Remote Play app has already started appearing on PS4, though it’s not yet ready for use prior to the next-gen console’s launch. It gives users the option to stream 540p, 720p standard or 1080p (naturally, you won’t be able to reach the same heights of your new kit).

The PS5 Remote Play app has received an update on Windows too, also allowing 1080p streaming in addition to HDR. The Android and iOS apps have also been updated – fair warning though, it’ll drain your battery. There’s also the PlayStation App, a newly revamped hub which allows gamers to control a number of features on their consoles with the tap of a finger.

The main question left to answer is whether you can use your DualShock 4 controller on PS4 to stream a PS5 game. Sony earlier said you couldn’t use the current pad for next-gen titles, which have been designed specifically for DualSense, but this was prior to the Remote Play update. Worst case scenario, it may just be a case of plugging in your DualSense with a USB cable.

The PS5 launches on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before releasing across the rest of the world on November 19.

