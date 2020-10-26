PS5 500GB Storage Expansion Price Leaked As $115 Sony/LetsGoDigital

As the release of the new PlayStation 5 edges closer and closer, it seems like new details about the console are being released every day.

Now, it seems like Walmart may have answered one of the biggest questions fans have been asking – and it’s not necessarily the news they were hoping for.

What appears to be a price listing for the PlayStation 5’s optional 500GB storage expansion drive has revealed the players can expect to pay $115 to boost their storage space on the new console. The leak has come from an image circulating on social media of price tags on Walmart shelves, as the chain prepares its displays ahead of the launch on November 12.

The price has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony, but fans have pointed out that it would be roughly in line with what Microsoft seem to be charging for their additional storage drives, GameRant reports.

The Xbox Series X swappable storage expansion cards will retail for $219.99, GameRant reports. With the 1Tb cards offering twice as much storage as PlayStation’s 500Gb drive, the $115 price tag makes a lot of sense.

The question of storage is one of the main concerns for many gamers looking at these next-gen consoles. Some of the most popular new releases require mammoth amounts of storage to install, with some games, like the Call of Duty series, carrying a file size well over 200Gb.

The PS5 comes with 1Tb SSD as standard, but a significant portion of that space is expected to be taken up by the console’s operating system. A recent leak suggested the actual available storage included with the console could be as little as 664Gb. So, given the size of some of the new games, players might question whether a 500Gb expansion pack is even all that much of an upgrade.

Sony are yet to confirm their full range of drive expansion upgrades, but if video game file sizes keep going up, it seems a pretty safe bet that players are going to be willing to shell out for the larger storage space.

It’s possible that hardware revisions from Sony will increase the console’s inbuilt storage, but with the release date less than three weeks away, for now, it looks like we’ll have to wait to see whether the PS5 can keep up with players’ demands.