PS5 Won’t Support SSD Expansion At Launch

If you’ve been following the PlayStation 5 launch as closely as everyone else, you’ll probably be aware that the console’s storage drive has been a pretty big topic for debate among fans.

Sony says its solid-state drive is state-of-the-art, and will load games faster than anything else on the market. But as gamers have already pointed out, it’s not actually all that big.

The PS5 comes with 825Gb of inbuilt storage, which sounds like plenty, right? But people have pointed out that the PS5’s software requirements will actually leave gamers with only 667Gb of usable storage, before they’ve even downloaded any games.

To make matters worse, many of the newest games heading to the market have pretty hefty storage requirements of their own, meaning PS5 users may find themselves running out of space sooner than they’d thought.

The solution? The PS5 comes with a dedicated slot for external drives, allowing gamers to expand the console’s storage as and when they need to. However in an update, Sony has confirmed that you won’t actually be able to use that SSD expansion feature straight out the box.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to The Verge that the slot would initially be disabled from users, and was instead ‘reserved for a future update.’

This is obviously not what fans were wanting to hear ahead of the official release date next week, but apparently, the issue is not on Sony’s end. The company says many of the SSDs users would be turning to for storage expansion aren’t actually compatible with the PS5, and this delay is so Sony can test which off-the-shelf drives will actually work with the console.

Any external storage disk would need to be capable of at least 5.5Gbps bandwidth, while still being compact enough to fit into the PS5’s storage slot. The Verge reports that Sony haven’t started compatibility testing yet, leaving SSD manufacturers unclear as to whether their products will actually work with the console.

The good news is, Sony have confirmed that users will be able to use the USB external storage from launch day.

The storage wars aren’t unique to PlayStation. The internal drive on the new Xbox consoles is also likely to be insufficient for users looking to run several next-gen games, with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S coming with 802GB and 364GB of useable space, respectively.

Microsoft have solved that problem by offering their own 1Tb expansion card, but at $219.99, Xbox Series S users will find themselves paying almost as much for the storage as they did for the console itself.