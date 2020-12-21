Queen Will Deliver Her Christmas Speech Through Alexa This Year
Listening to the Queen’s Speech is a Christmas tradition for many, and the annual roundup is changing with the times, as it will now be broadcast on Amazon Alexa devices.
Many gather around the television or radio to hear Queen Elizabeth detail the events of the year, and how we may look to the future. Given the turbulent events of this year, many will be interested in hearing the monarch’s thoughts and they can now listen on more devices than ever before. Alexa will now play the speech live if you ask it to.
People in the UK at 3pm GMT can hear the Queen’s speech by saying, ‘Alexa, play the Queen’s Christmas Day message.’ However, the ability is not limited to British Alexa devices, everyone across the world can listen if they ask at the right time.
Director of Alexa Europe, Eric King, has detailed the importance of this technological move:
After a challenging year, millions of people from across the Commonwealth will be eagerly awaiting Her Majesty the Queen’s message on Christmas Day. By creating this world-first innovation, just as we did in 2012 with the release of the Queen’s Christmas speech on Kindle, we hope that even more people will be able to enjoy the uplifting words of Her Majesty.
This really is one for the history books and showcases just how far technology has advanced since the very first speech was delivered back in 1932.
This is not the first technological leap that the monarch has taken. The Queen sent out her first tweet out to the world in 2014 from an iPad at the Science Museum. Perhaps more notably, she also gave the first televised royal speech at Christmas in 1957 after significantly boosting viewing figures four years prior with her coronation.
It seems unlikely that the move to Alexa will boost users, but it will still be appreciated by those who frequently use the devices. Fortunately, users of other assistants will also be able to catch the speech. Google Home owners will simply need to ask ‘OK Google, play BBC Radio 4’ at 3pm on Christmas Day to have a similar experience.
However people choose to hear the speech, many will hope that it has an uplifting tone after a year that has been difficult for many. Given the 63 years practice the Queen has, it’s likely she’ll get it just right.
