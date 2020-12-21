Queen Will Deliver Her Christmas Speech Through Alexa This Year

After a challenging year, millions of people from across the Commonwealth will be eagerly awaiting Her Majesty the Queen’s message on Christmas Day. By creating this world-first innovation, just as we did in 2012 with the release of the Queen’s Christmas speech on Kindle, we hope that even more people will be able to enjoy the uplifting words of Her Majesty.

This really is one for the history books and showcases just how far technology has advanced since the very first speech was delivered back in 1932.