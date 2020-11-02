Raspberry Pi Foundation Announces A Compact Keyboard With A Built-In Computer Inside Raspberry Pi Foundation

Normally we think of keyboards as being attached to computers, but the Raspberry Pi Foundation has done the reverse by building a computer inside a keyboard.

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a compact keyboard that can transform any stand-alone display monitor into a fully-fledged computer, just by being plugged in.

The Verge reports that the Pi 400 is powerful enough to do the same sort of computer tasks you’d typically be able to perform on a smartphone, such as web browsing, emailing, and watching videos.

It’s a whole lot cheaper than most smartphones, though, costing just $70, and that combined with the fact that you can actually type with it might make it an attractive proposition for people looking for a basic home computer.

Raspberry Pi’s small single-board computers are probably best known for their anything-goes usage in everything from individual DIY projects to small-scale startups, but their original purpose was actually an education tool for children learning to code.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation want to get back to these roots, and the hope is that the Pi 400, which is more reminiscent of old school computers like the ZX Spectrum, will help it seem more accessible for everyday consumers.

Raspberry Pi’s founder, Eben Upton, told The Verge:

It can sit under your Christmas tree and… if you open your presents at 9 o’clock, by 10 o’clock you can be sitting in front of your television with a computer, The dream always with Raspberry Pi is to lure people into buying a PC and then trick them into becoming computer programmers.

In terms of specs, the ARM-based computer runs with a quad-core 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A72 CPU, and includes 4GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The micro HDMI ports can output 4K video, while there are also various USB ports, including USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, as well as a microSD card slot for storage.

The Pi 400 is initially coming in six different layouts: UK; US; German; French; Italian; and Spanish, with more on the way. Depending on where you buy it, the computer is housed in either a 78- or 79-key keyboard – similar in style to what you’ll find in most compact laptops.

The Pi 400 is available now, and you can buy it by itself for $70, or for an extra $30 get a bundle including a mouse, power supply, microSD card, HDMI cable, and beginner’s guide.