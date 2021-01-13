Razer Creates N95 Face Mask Concept With RGB And Voice Projection Razer

CES 2021 has seen tech companies showcasing their vision of a post-pandemic world. But Razer are here to remind us that coronavirus is still very much a thing, by coming up with the most over-the-top pandemic-related creation yet.

The gaming company has this week debuted ‘Project Hazel,’ a reusable N95 respirator that it has dubbed the ‘world’s smartest mask.’ And if this concept video is anything to go by, it’s a claim that seems pretty hard to argue with.

The mask itself is a ridiculously robust design; the hard-shell covering is made from waterproof and scratch-resistant recycled plastic, with the actual face-covering section made transparent to allow for lip reading. And of course, this being Razer, it also comes with Chroma RGB LEDs to illuminate the mask, and your mouth, in the dark.

On either side of the mask are two circular ventilators used to actively filter through clean air and filter out CO2, which also house a microphone and amp system to project sound through the mask. Razer claims that these ventilators will filter out 95% of all airborne particles, including COVID-19 and various other common airborne viruses, and they’re also said to be detachable and rechargeable, with the idea being that users can link the mask up to a phone app that can alert you to change the filters. The company also added that the mask would come with a charging case fitted with a UV light for sterilisation purposes.

As cool as this all sounds, it’s important to note that this is just a concept design. The mask is not yet certified to surgical N95 standard, with a spokesperson for the company telling The Verge that it was currently being developed in consultation with a team of medical experts and scientists. In order to be fully certified, Razer’s design would require approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

It’s not clear when, or indeed if, this mask will be available for the public to buy, and Razer haven’t given any indication of how much the finished product might cost. But the design shows that there’s still plenty of room for pandemic-related innovations, and besides, once the world eventually gets back to normal, it could probably also come in handy as part of a Star Wars-themed cosplay.