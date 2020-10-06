Razer Releases World's-First Light Up Payment Card For Gamers Razer

Move over Apple Card, there’s a new kid in town. In the latest instalment of things you never knew you wanted, Razer has released a light-up payment card.

The card was announced by the gaming company as part of a new collaboration with VISA, and is one of three new ways Razer fans can sign up to the company’s Razer Pay system.

It has also released a Virtual Card that works just like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay on your phone, and a sleek matte black Standard Card. But it’s the Premium Card we most want to get our hands on, which features a Razer logo that glows green when you make a contactless payment. Tapping a card reader has never felt so satisfying.

According to Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, the card is ‘designed for the youth and millennial lifestyle’ and features ‘unlimited cashbacks’ from more than 61 million retailers worldwide.

As well as 1% cashback from all retailers, those who sign up for the cards will receive an additional 5% cashback whenever they buy a Razer product, with those involved in beta testing the cards receiving up to 10%.

Unfortunately, the card is currently only available in Singapore for the first 1,337 to sign up. But as Razer moves into the fintech game, it seems clear the company has global ambitions for these gems in the future.

Known for its light-up computer accessories, fans of Razer have been asking it to expand its product range for a while now, even running crowdfunding campaigns for a Chroma Toaster and RGB Knife. And it looks like Razer is listening.