Tesla Model S Is Now Powerful Enough To Play The Witcher 3

Redesigned Tesla Model S Features Entertainment System Powerful Enough To Play The Witcher 3

Tesla is known for its innovative technology, which has allowed the company to become a leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The company has now added an entertainment system that is capable of running The Witcher 3.

This year, Tesla will release its newly-designed interior for the Model S, and one of the most significant changes will be to the entertainment system. The company claims that the system will have 10 teraflops of power and will be able to run The Witcher 3 across any of its multiple screens.

Tesla entertainment system

While CD Projekt Red hasn’t confirmed the collaboration, Tesla has used images of the game, and Elon Musk has teased the it for some time. It is also worth noting that 10 teraflops would likely mean that Tesla could provide a performance that is just below the latest generation of consoles – the PS5 has 10.28 teraflops – and could likely run the game comfortably. To play the available games, there will be a screen at the front of the vehicle and one for passengers in the back.

The Witcher 3 was one of the most-acclaimed games of a generation, and is widely regarded as the pinnacle of role playin games. However, the images that Tesla have used also suggest that the Model S Plaid will have some other gaming gems installed. The image of the new interior shows the likes of Cuphead, Stardew Valley and Fallout Shelter on the display.

On top of this entertainment upgrade, there will be a notable change to how drivers steer. Instead of a wheel, there will be a steering yoke that looks slightly sci-fi inspired. It will be interesting to see what Tesla fans make of this addition, as it may not have the same appeal as a traditional wheel.

Tesla new interior

Of course, these games can’t be played while driving. Tesla is making strides to autonomous driving, but it is not at a point where it can guarantee the safety of its passengers. As a result, this new interior may not excite drivers as much when they realise they can’t play and drive.

The Model S Plaid will cost £110,980, so it won’t be a casual investment for gamers. In fact, if gaming is important to passengers, it may be cheaper to just buy a portable system.

Despite the cost, and inability to drive and play simultaneously, this car will appeal to a consumer who wants to travel in style. Moreover, people who are keen to play Doom on every piece of technology will definitely want to install and experience the game in the redesigned Model S.

