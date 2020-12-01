Regulations Prevented Tesla From Calling Its Tequila ‘Teslaquila’ PA/Tesla

Tesla Tequila originally started as an April Fool’s Joke, but it managed to capture the imagination of fans and internal teams. The tequila is now a reality, but it’s had a bumpy road.

When Tesla Tequila was announced as an official product many were excited, but some noticed that the name had been changed from its original joke title ‘Teslaquila’.

It turns out that this is because ‘tequila’ is a designation of origin, meaning no one can register the word as their property, and it can only belong to agricultural businesses.

Tesla makes alcohol Tesla

According to the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), ‘Teslaquila’ was too close to tequila and would cause confusion between brands and products. However, Tesla argued that the addition of ‘quila’ to the company name was a natural suffix.

Tesla originally filed for this name in 2018, and in February 2019 CRT filed its objection. Evidently making this joke a reality had been planned for some time, and the decision may have impacted Tesla’s initial plans, although the company has not commented. Despite the CRT denying the product, Tesla moved forwards with the product, and the product was eventually registered under the name of Tesla Tequila.

It seems that Tesla not only struggled to get past the first and essential step for all distributors, but also had troubles with packaging Tesla Tequila.

The striking lightning bolt container has been designed to replicate the GPS sign for charging stations of the electric vehicles. However, Tesla’s product design director, Javier Verdura, explained to The Verge that several companies thought the design was too complex. After some searching, the company managed to finally find an agreement that allowed them to sell Tesla Tequila in a bolt shape.

While most would expect a seemingly improvised joke to be dropped after this many push backs, Tesla persevered. This may have been because of commitment to the bit, or because of the potential profits from selling $250 tequila.

