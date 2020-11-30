Remote Control Cars Will Compete In First-Ever Race On The Moon In 2021 Moon Mark

A moon race-track sounds like a location you’d find on Mario Kart, but it’s set to become reality next year, when two remote control race cars head into space to take part in the first ever lunar race.

Two teams of high school students will get the chance to work alongside Frank Stephenson – the man behind the legendary McLaren P1 – to create the finished vehicles, which will be the first of their kind to land on the moon.

Teams will take part in a range of ‘qualifying’ activities to narrow down the competition, including e-gaming and drone racing, as well as various activities based around entrepreneurship skills.

The competition is being sponsored by Moon Mark, an education and design company who are working with a number of private companies, including SpaceX, to stage the race.

Moon Mark

The cars will be launched to the moon on a Falcon 9 rocket in October 2021, where they will descend on the first-ever privately built lunar lander – the Nova-C – designed by Houston based company Intuitive Machines.

The final lunar racers will be developed in collaboration with lunar-rover specialists Lunar Outposts, who are set to adapt their space exploration technology for racing mobility.

Justin Cyrus, Lunar Outposts co-founder and CEO, said:

Moon Mark’s mission of getting young people involved in aerospace and working toward utilizing space for the betterment of humanity is something that resonates with us We look forward to enabling racers on the Moon and being a part of the journey to bring space to the world.

Advances in remote technology mean that the teams will be able to see real-time visuals and telemetry data from their vehicles, which will be controlled over WiFi, while a ‘ring’ of cameras around the track will broadcast every moment of the race. Moon Mark have also enlisted Hermann Tilke – the brains behind several modern F1 circuits – to design the track layout.

Moon Mark / Intuitive Machines

In order to survive the unique conditions of the lunar surface, the teams will have to consider all sorts of features, from dust filtration to stability. And, given that there are no mechanics on the moon, they’ll have to be pretty resilient as well.

Stephenson, one of the most influential car designers of all time, said of the challenge:

Everything you do to these things adds weight, everything you do to correct something else is another part added, So there’s got to be an incredible simplicity to the design and incredible reliability

And even though a moon race seems like a perfectly good excuse for a lunar voyage in itself, the lander isn’t actually going all that way just to drop off some RC cars. The launch is part of a wider survey mission to a moon valley as big as the grand canyon, so it’s safe to say there will be plenty of space for the cars to race around.