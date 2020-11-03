Research Suggests Tesla Autopilot Could Prevent 80% Of Accidents Tesla

A new study has claimed that Tesla Autopilot could reduce car accidents by up to 80%.

In Europe, Tesla drivers face stricter restrictions of the use of Autopilot compared to those in the United States. However, one German research institute believes authorities should be encouraging self-driving technology as a means of safer driving.

According to the Centre for Automotive Research in Duisburg, Germany, only 29,413 accidents would have occurred if all vehicles in Germany had been equipped with Tesla autopilot in the previous year, Benzinga reports. That’s almost 10 times fewer than the 281,849 road traffic accidents that were actually reported in the country.

The number of accidents occurring on roads has been steadily increasing over the past few years, and while this research would suggest there is a solution, its clear plenty of people remain reluctant to embrace self-driving technology.

Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, director of the Center for Automotive Research, says companies like Tesla can actually prove their vehicles safety credentials more easily than regular car manufacturers, and believes that European regulators need to catch up.

He said:

In the Tesla world, it is easy to verify that these vehicles have no defects in their technology via the internet. So [it’s] theoretically feasible [that they could be safer]. Legislative procedures that provide legal support for autonomous driving are progressing [too] slowly.

While roads appear to be getting more dangerous, Tesla continues to improve its own safety record. Earlier this year, the company reported that it had reduced the number of overall crashes to a level more than three times as safe as the average rate of crashes on America’s roads.

Drivers with Autopilot mode engaged were involved in one accident for every 4.68 million miles driven (that’s almost 188 times around the Earth’s circumference), while Teslas without Autopilot mode were involved in an accident every 1.42 million miles (57 laps of the Earth). For comparison, there is an accident every 479,000 miles on average in the United States.

Given the comparatively small number of Tesla drivers, and the even smaller proportion using Autopilot mode, these figures should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt, as it’s highly likely that more Tesla-involved accidents will occur as more Teslas hit the road.

But still, fears over Tesla’s self-driving technology are heavily based on a number of high profile accidents – there’s even a website dedicated to tracking the number of fatal crashes involving Tesla models – and based on these statistics, it seems that an expanded fleet of Teslas on the roads wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing.