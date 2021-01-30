Researchers Developing Smartphone COVID Test Giving Results In Minutes
Researchers from the University of Arizona are developing a smartphone coronavirus test which will hopefully deliver test results within a matter of minutes.
This new test will reportedly use a smartphone microscope to analyze saliva samples, and could well deliver results within the space of about 10 minutes.
The research team, led by biomedical engineering professor Jeong-Yeol Yoon, plan to combine the speed of existing nasal swab antigen tests with the highly accurate onasal swab polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
You can find out more about this groundbreaking new research in the following news report:
Biomedical engineering doctoral student Katie Sosnowski, who works in Yoon’s lab, said:
I have a couple of friends who had COVID-19 that were super frustrated, because their PCR results were taking six or seven days or they were getting false negatives from rapid antigen tests. But when they got the final PCR tests, they found out they had been sick, like they’d suspected.
It’s really cool to be working on a detection platform that can get fast results that are also accurate.
As per a press statement, the team is adapting an inexpensive method that was originally created as a means of detect norovirus – the microbe known for spreading infection on cruise ships – using a smartphone microscope.
Lane Breshears, who is also a biomedical engineering doctoral student, said:
We’ve outlined it so that other scientists can basically repeat what we did and create a norovirus-detecting device.
Our goal is that if you want to adapt it for something else, like we’ve adapted it for COVID-19, that you have all the ingredients you need to basically make your own device.
This research was published on Friday, January 29 in the journal Nature Protocols.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.
