unilad
Advert

Researchers Developing Smartphone COVID Test Giving Results In Minutes

by : Julia Banim on : 30 Jan 2021 18:22
COVID testCOVID testUniversity of Arizona/KOLD News 13

Researchers from the University of Arizona are developing a smartphone coronavirus test which will hopefully deliver test results within a matter of minutes.

This new test will reportedly use a smartphone microscope to analyze saliva samples, and could well deliver results within the space of about 10 minutes.

Advert

The research team, led by biomedical engineering professor Jeong-Yeol Yoon, plan to combine the speed of existing nasal swab antigen tests with the highly accurate onasal swab polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

You can find out more about this groundbreaking new research in the following news report:

Biomedical engineering doctoral student Katie Sosnowski, who works in Yoon’s lab, said:

Advert

I have a couple of friends who had COVID-19 that were super frustrated, because their PCR results were taking six or seven days or they were getting false negatives from rapid antigen tests. But when they got the final PCR tests, they found out they had been sick, like they’d suspected.

It’s really cool to be working on a detection platform that can get fast results that are also accurate.

homelessnesshomelessnessPA Images

As per a press statement, the team is adapting an inexpensive method that was originally created as a means of detect norovirus – the microbe known for spreading infection on cruise ships – using a smartphone microscope.

Lane Breshears, who is also a biomedical engineering doctoral student, said:

Advert

We’ve outlined it so that other scientists can basically repeat what we did and create a norovirus-detecting device.

Our goal is that if you want to adapt it for something else, like we’ve adapted it for COVID-19, that you have all the ingredients you need to basically make your own device.

This research was published on Friday, January 29 in the journal Nature Protocols.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Earth Is Losing More Than 1.2 Trillion Tons Of Ice Per Year
Science

Earth Is Losing More Than 1.2 Trillion Tons Of Ice Per Year

T.I. And Tiny Accused Of Sex Trafficking After More Than 15 Women Come Forward
Celebrity

T.I. And Tiny Accused Of Sex Trafficking After More Than 15 Women Come Forward

Robinhood Blocks Users Trading GameStop Stocks And Other Reddit Picks
News

Robinhood Blocks Users Trading GameStop Stocks And Other Reddit Picks

Guy Transports A Bee Colony By Carrying The Queen In His Fist
Viral

Guy Transports A Bee Colony By Carrying The Queen In His Fist

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Science, Coronavirus, Now

Credits

University of Arizona and 2 others

  1. University of Arizona

    UArizona Researchers Develop Smartphone-Based COVID-19 Test

  2. Nature Protocols

    Norovirus detection in water samples at the level of single virus copies per microliter using a smartphone-based fluorescence microscope

  3. KOLD News 13

    University of Arizona researchers work to develop smartphone test for COVID-19

 