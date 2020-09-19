Retailers Have Started Cancelling Some PlayStation 5 Preorders
It’s been reported that retailers have already started delaying and even cancelling some PlayStation 5 preorders, amid widespread criticism that Sony has handled preorder sales badly.
Twitter user Wario64 – who is renowned for finding online gaming deals – has shared a screenshotted email from Amazon, which states that PS5 orders might not arrive on the launch date ‘due to high demand’.
The email goes on to state that the online retailer will ‘make every effort to get the item to you as soon as possible once released’.
There have also been reports of online retailer Very cancelling preorders, with the site sending the following message to one customer who thought he had preordered the new console:
Hi ADAM thank you for your recent order on 17/09/20 for PlayStation 5 console / accessories. Unfortunately, due to extremely high demand and limited availability, your order has been cancelled.
We apologise for any disappointment caused. More stock will be made available on the site as it is allocated, so please come back and check. Please be aware, any stock will be VERY LIMITED and will only be available for a short time. Thanks.
Screenshots uploaded to HotUkDeals show PS5 purchases from John Lewis being cancelled, and it appears that you currently cannot buy the new console from the John Lewis site, with the page having apparently been taken down.
Other retailers PS5 customers have had difficulties with include Argos, with multiple shared screenshots showing error messages at the point of purchase.
One Twitter user claimed:
Has anyone else been scammed by Argos Online this morning? You pay for an order – PlayStation PS5 and then the website sends a error message. They take the money from your bank account and then refuse to give it back the same day!
According to PSU.com, it’s unclear who is at fault for this confusion. Sony has been recently criticised for the way in which the PS5 preorders were handled, however many retailers reportedly broke the preorder embargo, selling consoles one day earlier.
This could be a case of Amazon overselling stock, Sony being unable to meet demand, or even retailers being punished for breaking embargo.
The PlayStation 5 will be released from November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 in the UK and Europe.
The price of the console is £449/$499/499 euros, with the Digital edition priced at £359/$399/399 euros.
