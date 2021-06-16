Revolutionary Night-Vision Tech Could Be Used On Standard Glasses
A film hundreds of times thinner than a human hair could change night vision forever.
We’ve all been told that carrots help us see in the dark, but regardless of vegetable intake, it’s tough to see in the dead of night. Researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) have now developed a film that allows people to see clearly in the dark and it may revolutionise night-vision technology.
The film is the first of its kind, and it is hoped it could be used in conjunction with standard glasses.
A study about the innovative technology has been published in the journal Advanced Photonics, and explains that by using nanoscale crystals night-vision could be achieved without large, heavy goggles that can lead to long-term neck damage.
Lead researcher Dr Rocio Camacho Morales said:
We have made the invisible visible.
Our technology is able to transform infrared light, normally invisible to the human eye, and turn this into images people can clearly see – even at distance.
We’ve made a very thin film, consisting of nanometre-scale crystals, hundreds of times thinner than a human hair, that can be directly applied to glasses and acts as a filter, allowing you to see in the darkness of the night.
The technology will be lightweight, cheap and easy to produce. On top of that, the crystals work at room temperature, which makes them simpler to use than high-end infrared imaging, which requires costly cryogenic freezing to enable night-vision.
Dragomir Neshev, director of the ARC Centre for Excellence in Transformative Meta-Optical Systems (TMOS) and ANU Professor in Physics, explained the development found in the study:
This is the first time anywhere in the world that infrared light has been successfully transformed into visible images in an ultra-thin screen.
It’s a really exciting development and one that we know will change the landscape for night vision forever.
Going forward, the team now wants to research how the technology can be distributed to a wider audience.
Mohsen Rahmani, the Leader of the Advanced Optics and Photonics Lab in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology said:
We previously demonstrated the potential of individual nanoscale crystals, but to exploit them in our everyday life we had to overcome enormous challenges to arrange the crystals in an array fashion.
‘While this is the first proof-of-concept experiment, we are actively working to further advance the technology,’ he added.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Technology, Now
CreditsSPIE and 1 other
SPIE
Australian National University