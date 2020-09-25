Ring Unveils Drone Security Camera That Flies Around Inside Your House Ring

Ring’s new security camera will allow you to keep tabs on your home with a flying drone that can capture footage of every room from any perspective.

The ability to use your phone to see who’s on your doorstep is already pretty futuristic, but having a flying security system takes us to a whole new level.

The idea behind the so-called Always Home Cam is to give homeowners full video coverage of their house without having to install multiple cameras in every room.

Advert

Check it out below:

If you’re worried about whether there’s an intruder in your home or whether you left the oven on, or if you’re simply looking to see what your cat gets up to when you’re not around, owners can demand the drone to fly on command to get a good look at what’s going on.

The Always Home Cam is fully autonomous, but owners can instruct it of which paths it can take and where it can go. When setting up the device users build a map of the home for it to follow – meaning it doesn’t have to embark on a collision-filled, trial-and-error mission.

Advert

On the off chance you forget to map any important walls, the drone also features obstacle avoidance technology to allow it to avoid objects in its path, as well as shrouded propellers to prevent damage to property or painful collisions with a pet or person.

Ring flying drone security camera Ring

You can ask the camera to capture specific view points such as the kitchen or bedroom, and it can be programmed to fly when a disturbance is detected by a linked Ring Alarm system.

Ring’s founder and ‘chief inventor’ Jamie Siminoff said the company has been focusing on the development of the device for the last two years, The Verge reports. He described the Always Home Cam as an ‘obvious product that is very hard to build’, though noted that the company has been able to make it work thanks to advancements in drone technology.

Advert

Ring flying security camera Ring

Once it’s done flying, the drone returns to its dock to charge its battery. The dock blocks the camera’s view, preventing it from recording when it’s not necessary.

Ring says the drone also makes an audible noise when flying so it is obvious when footage is being recorded.

The drone is currently awaiting authorisation as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission, but it is expected to start shipping next year at a price of $249.99 (£200).

Advert