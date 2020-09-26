Robot Dog Spotted Out In Public And People Aren't Sure How To Feel About It @bloodtear/Twitter

Somewhat adorable, and yet with unavoidable shades of Black Mirror, those who have seen Spot the robotic dog out and about have been left conflicted.

Spot, who was built by world-leading robotics company Boston Dynamics, is currently trotting around a park in Singapore, helping to encourage social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It’s also helping to screen patients for the virus at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, making the dog an all round helpful and very clever good boy. Though it all feels rather sinister at the same time…

You can watch Spot in action below:

Now a video has emerged which shows Spot strolling down an unknown street in an uncannily life-like manner, while those taking the video call out to him, ‘Hello friend! I love you, I love you so much!’

Spot appears to shy away from those taking the video, before carrying on it’s merry way as they exclaim over how cute it is.

The footage, taken on a dark night, has since gone viral after it was shared by Twitter user Nathan. However, not everyone has been too keen on the thought of bumping into Spot during walkies.

You can check out the sweet/sinister encounter for yourself below:

One nervous person commented:

This is so genuinely terrifying I would seriously kick this out of fear.

Another shuddered:

Everyone needs to watch the Black Mirror episode Heavy Metal… This sh*t is terrifying.

In response to these creeped out concerns, Nathan tweeted:

Everyone yelling telling me he is not cute and will destroy us all. Um that’s ur opinion!!!! I for one welcome our robot dog overlords. Kings!!!!!

In May this year, Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert told CNBC that Spot is ‘just giving people information and encouraging them’.

According to Raibert:

Everybody wants their train station and other facilities to be disinfected so that when you go in, you know you’re safe. And in those kinds of situations, the robots can autonomously do all the operations because there aren’t people there to interact with. We’ve had a flood of input [from] people who have ideas for how they could keep their workers from having to have contact even with other people or with situations. I think it’s going to be a very interesting time where some of these new applications play out.

Approximately 120 of these hi-tech canines are being used across the world, for various purposes. Each sale is currently being negotiated on an individual basis, however they will reportedly soon be available for purchase through the Boston Dynamics website.