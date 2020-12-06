Robot Kitchen Will Make Your Dinner And Do The Washing Up Black Edge Productions

Sometimes, after a long, hard day at work, there would be nothing nicer than having someone cook you a delicious evening meal, before taking care of the dishes too.

For most of us, though, the sad reality is that we’ve got to take care of our own dishes, even if there is a partner to share the responsibilities with.

Well, one tech company has come up with a solution, which means you can kick back and relax of an evening, but it’s going to cost you.

A London-based robotics company has come up with the Moley Kitchen robot, which promises to ‘cook from scratch and even cleans up afterwards without complaint.’

Robot Kitchen Will Make Your Dinner And Do The Washing Up Moley Robotics

The robot was designed by computer scientist and mathematician Mark Oleynik, who enlisted the help of Tim Anderson, winner of 2011’s MasterChef. Oleynik filmed Anderson’s cooking techniques in 3D, before they were ‘translated into elegant digital movement using bespoke algorithms.’

Anderson worked alongside Nicole Pisani and Andrew Clarke to create 30 dishes to show what the Moley Kitchen robot is capable of, with more recipes to be added each month. Eventually customers will have more than 5,000 dishes to choose from, as well as the ability to record their favourite meals.

Of course, all of this comes at a price, and the magical culinary device will cost a minimum of £248,000, which is more than what a lot of people spend on a house.

Although Oleynik has acknowledged that the Moley Kitchen robot is pretty much out of most people’s budgets, however he has already received 1,205 ‘qualified sales enquiries’ from people interested in buying the all cooking, all cleaning, according to The Guardian.

Robot Kitchen Will Make Your Dinner And Do The Washing Up Black Edge Productions

‘What you are looking at here is the world’s first consumer robotic kitchen,’ Oleynik said, introducing the Moley Kitchen robot at the Gulf information technology exhibition in Dubai.

‘Like all breakthrough technologies – cars, televisions and computers – it will appeal to enthusiasts, professionals and early adopters, and is priced accordingly.’

He added:

We anticipate that our pricing will be reduced significantly over time with production volume, efficiencies and economies of scale.

The robot has two mechanical arms, which are fitted with fully articulate ‘hands’ which have been developed in collaboration with Schunk, the world leading German robotic company.

And, the best bit? The robot will clean up after itself ‘without complaint.’