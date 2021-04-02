unilad
Advert

Robot Uses UV Light To Disinfect Aeroplane

by : Emily Brown on : 02 Apr 2021 11:14
Robot Uses UV Light To Disinfect AeroplaneCNN

A Swiss technology company has created a robot that can disinfect an entire aeroplane in just 13 minutes using ultraviolet light.

As the coronavirus outbreak has prompted many people to be more germ-conscious than ever, the prospect of using plane seats, toilets, arm rests and touchscreens after other passengers can be a daunting one.

Advert

Though airline companies are doing their bit to help prevent the spread of the virus with thorough cleaning methods, Swiss start-up UVeya aims to speed up the process with its autonomous robot.

The machine travels down the centre of the plane and emits concentrated UV-C light as it does so, killing 99% of bacteria and pathogens in the process.

It takes just 13 minutes for one robot to disinfect a single-aisle plane, though larger planes can take longer, NECN reports.

Advert

Jodoc Elmiger, co-founder of UVeya, explained that the use of the robot means that humans can be out of the range of the UV light, which can be ‘quite dangerous’.

Describing the process, he said: ‘We switch it on, we leave, the machine makes the disinfection all around the plane, and then it stops automatically so the workers are not in contact with the machine.’

PixabayPixabay

The robot leaves behind no chemical residue, meaning passengers are safe to board after it has done its job.

Advert

Elmiger said aircraft makers still need to certify the devices and study the impact the UV light may have on the upholstery of the plane, but the company is currently trialling its creation with the Swiss regional airline Helvetic Airways, which is hopeful that the technology will help restore passengers’ confidence in travelling after the pandemic.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Rick And Morty Season Five Gets First Trailer
Film and TV

Rick And Morty Season Five Gets First Trailer

Boxing Match Called Off After Boxer’s Face Swells Up Amid Dramatic Clash
Sport

Boxing Match Called Off After Boxer’s Face Swells Up Amid Dramatic Clash

Astronaut’s Heart Shrinks By Almost A Third After A Year In Space
Science

Astronaut’s Heart Shrinks By Almost A Third After A Year In Space

James Charles Faces More Accusations Of Inappropriately Messaging Underage Fan
Celebrity

James Charles Faces More Accusations Of Inappropriately Messaging Underage Fan

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Technology, Coronavirus, plane, Robot, Travel

Credits

NECN

  1. NECN

    This Swiss Robot Can Disinfect Airplanes Using UV Light

 