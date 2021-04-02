Robot Uses UV Light To Disinfect Aeroplane

CNN

A Swiss technology company has created a robot that can disinfect an entire aeroplane in just 13 minutes using ultraviolet light.

As the coronavirus outbreak has prompted many people to be more germ-conscious than ever, the prospect of using plane seats, toilets, arm rests and touchscreens after other passengers can be a daunting one.

Though airline companies are doing their bit to help prevent the spread of the virus with thorough cleaning methods, Swiss start-up UVeya aims to speed up the process with its autonomous robot.

The machine travels down the centre of the plane and emits concentrated UV-C light as it does so, killing 99% of bacteria and pathogens in the process.

It takes just 13 minutes for one robot to disinfect a single-aisle plane, though larger planes can take longer, NECN reports.

Jodoc Elmiger, co-founder of UVeya, explained that the use of the robot means that humans can be out of the range of the UV light, which can be ‘quite dangerous’.

Describing the process, he said: ‘We switch it on, we leave, the machine makes the disinfection all around the plane, and then it stops automatically so the workers are not in contact with the machine.’

Pixabay

The robot leaves behind no chemical residue, meaning passengers are safe to board after it has done its job.

Elmiger said aircraft makers still need to certify the devices and study the impact the UV light may have on the upholstery of the plane, but the company is currently trialling its creation with the Swiss regional airline Helvetic Airways, which is hopeful that the technology will help restore passengers’ confidence in travelling after the pandemic.