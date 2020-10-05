Robotic Dogs Designed To Help Elderly Cope With Dementia And Loneliness

PA Images

Man’s best friend may have competition: new robotic dogs are being recommended to help comfort seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

With more and more elderly people forced to live with little human interaction – especially during this year of shielding and self-isolation – the interactive Joy for All Companion Pets offer a lifeline for people looking for companionship, who might not be able to take care of a real-life pet.

Advert

On the face of it, the dogs, which cost about $130, look like your average cuddly toy, but beneath their furry exterior lies a range of ‘lifelike’ features. The pets make realistic puppy noises, respond to touch and sound, and even have a heartbeat. Unfortunately, you can’t teach them to shake your hand just yet.

PA Images

The ‘Golden Pup’ dog was developed by toy-making giant Hasbro in 2016, before launching as an independent company named Ageless Innovations in 2017. So far, only one variety of pup is available, but a new ‘Freckle Pup’ breed is due to hit the shelves in the near future. The company also offers companion cats, for those who want a more laid-back purry friend.

Speaking to WIRED, Ageless Innovations co-founder and CEO Ted Fischer said the dogs were designed ‘to look, sound and feel just like real puppies, without the responsibilities of pet ownership’.

Advert

Fischer claims that the benefits of the Companion Pets have been proven in clinical studies, and the company has received bulk orders from state health agencies across the United States. The pandemic has created increased demand for the pups: the New York State Office for Aging is distributing 1,100 furry friends to seniors across New York State, while the Florida Department of Elder Affairs is increasing its order of pups from 375 to 1,800 this year.

PA Images

Dr Charlotte Yeh, a chief medical officer at the American Association of Retired Persons, told the New York Times that owners of the pets saw ‘improvement in their mental well-being, in sense of purpose and optimism’.

Therapy pets have been recommended for years, not only for isolated seniors, but also for people of all ages struggling with anxiety disorders or depression, and Ageless Innovations is not the first company to explore robotic versions. In 1999, Sony launched its own robotic dog, called AIBO, which was discontinued with a mock funeral in 2006, while another Japanese company offers robotic seals named ‘PARO’ for a whopping $6,120.

Advert

If you can look past the fact that they’re actually just cold hard lumps of metal, it’s certainly one way to avoid dealing with dog poop.