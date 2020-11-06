unilad
Rocket Lab Ready For Landmark Parachuting Rocket Test

by : Daniel Richardson on : 06 Nov 2020 16:48
Rocket Lab Ready For Landmark Parachuting Rocket TestRocket Lab

Catching a rocket as it returns to Earth sounds impossible, but Rocket Lab is currently testing this technology in order to make small reusable rockets.

SpaceX has championed reusing rockets that take satellites to the sky, but Rocket Lab is attempting to do this and catch the rocket with helicopters. The US-based company will test a rocket launch on Sunday, November 15, in New Zealand with the goal of using the results to further pursue reusable rockets.

The test itself will launch the rocket and part of it will use a series of parachutes to return safely on the sea.

Rocket Lab helicoptersRocket Lab helicoptersRocket Lab

Eventually, it is hoped that the rockets will be able to be collected mid-air by helicopter, but for now, the company is focusing in sending the Electron rocket out of the atmosphere to release satellites and return safely.

To do this, the lower half of the rocket (first stage of the rocket) will use thrusters to spin the rocket 180 degrees and return into the Earth’s atmosphere and reduce its speed through a series of parachutes.

While the rocket won’t be collected by helicopters, the success of this test would be important for the company.

rocket lab launches small rocketrocket lab launches small rocketRocket Lab

Peter Beck, Rocket Lab’s CEO, has explained the importance of the test in a press call:

This is a huge milestone mission for us, this is the first time we’re going to do everything but capture it under a helicopter.

If we’ve got a stage in just awesome condition, and everything functioned as expected, then we’ll move really quickly to try and snatch it with a helicopter. If we’ve got a smoldering stump, then there’s really not too much point in catching a smoldering stump with the helicopter.

It’s hard to argue with the logic of Beck and this test looks set to be an exciting milestone. If it is successful then the company will be the only reusable smallsat launcher in the world.

