Rome’s Airport Will Allow US Passengers To Skip Quarantine If They Test Negative For Covid-19

Rome’s Fiumicino Airport will become the first in Europe to create a travel corridor with the United States, with passengers from the States able to skip mandatory quarantine if they register negative Covid-19 tests.

With the United States currently experiencing an spiralling nationwide wave of coronavirus outbreaks, it’s not surprising that most countries have imposed tough restrictions on passengers travelling in from the country. While some countries have banned US passengers entirely, most European countries require anyone entering from America to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Italy has taken a different approach, with Fiumicino saying it is the first airport in Europe to offer ‘COVID-tested flights’ from the United States to Rome. Passengers will be required to take an antigen test at least 48 hours before boarding their flight, and another rapid test upon arrival. The procedure is similar to one currently in place on domestic flights between Rome and Milan.

Interestingly, Delta, the American airline that will operate the flights alongside Airitalia, has laid out slightly more stringent measures in their own guidelines. The Verge reports that Delta passengers would need to take a PCR test 72 hours before travelling, and record negative rapid tests at the airports either side of their their flight.

The plan will be rolled out in December on flights to Rome from JFK, Newark and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airports.

Experts have warned that Covid-19 testing, especially rapid tests, shouldn’t be seen as a cure-all for preventing the spread of the virus. It’s possible for infected people to test negative one day, and then be positive the next, while testing can also give people a false sense of security. With both Italy and the United States battling renewed outbreaks, public health officials have warned against non-essential travel, even over the holiday season.