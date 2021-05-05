Russia Announces Test Of 208-Ton Super Nuke Capable Of Wiping Out Texas

PA/Ministry of Defence

Russia is set to conduct three tests of a 208-ton nuclear weapon capable of wiping out an area the size of Texas.

The tests of the super nuke, which is called the RS-28 Sarmat, were officially announced by Russia today. If they are successful, the Sarmat is intended to go into service in 2022.

Advert 10

Russian President Vladimir Putin had told Russian state news agency TASS, ‘Work on the Sarmat proceeds actively, and is now at the final state.’

Vladimir Putin

A source within the defence ministry in Russia said, as per TASS, ‘Three launches of the Sarmat ICBM will be carried out as part of flight development tests in 2021,’ and also noted that ‘the Defence Ministry is already purchasing serially-produced missiles’.

The Sarmat delivers an unthinkable amount of destruction using unique technology, and is the most powerful missile since the R-36M2 Voevoda.

Advert 10

The missiles will reportedly have a range of 6,200 miles, and the defence source noted, ‘Sarmat engines rapidly boost the missile to the safe zone and make it invulnerable for the missile defence until it reaches the main flight trajectory.’ This includes the ability to fly over the north and south pole and use ‘unpredictable routes’ to avoid defence systems.

PA Images

The weapon will be able to release 10 large thermonuclear warheads or 16 smaller ones, as well as a combination of both. With this in mind, many will be concerned about the nuclear weapon’s continued development.

The next weapons test is set to take place at an underground silo at Plesetsk space centre in northwestern Russia in the third quarter of this year. This will focus on the flight of the weapon. Given the evasive properties that Russia has discussed, this will undoubtedly be an essential part of the weapons development.

Advert 10

With the nuclear weapon expected to be in service next year, some are worried about how and where it will be used.

Undoubtedly, the world will hope that this kind of weapon is never used. If it is, a country the size of France could disappear forever.