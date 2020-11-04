Russia Has Begun Casting For The First Film To Be Shot On The International Space Station

PA Images

A new space race is underway between Russia and the US, with the two countries competing for the prize of being the first country to shoot a film in space.

It’s a race that until recently we didn’t even realise was a thing. You might have heard that Tom Cruise is set to go to the International Space Station (ISS) late next year to shoot a movie – with everyone assuming he was streets ahead in the space-film game.

Advert 10

But, seemingly out of nowhere, Russia has revealed plans to beat Cruise to the punch. The country’s largest TV network, Channel One, recently announced that it had begun casting for ‘the first feature film to be shot on the International Space Station’.

NASA

As per Daily Mail, Channel One is working with Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, on the film, which is believed to be called ‘The Challenge’. Russia’s space chief, Dmitry Rogozin, has been appointed as a producer on the project.

The film is slated to begin shooting aboard the ISS in late 2021. And with Elon Musk set to lend his Crew Dragon rocket to fly Cruise to the space station in October 2021 as part of a partnership with NASA and SpaceX, it could be a close-fought race to the finish line for the two films.

Advert 10

In a call for open auditions, Channel One warned that the chosen actor would have to prove their medical, psychological and physical fitness to perform the role.

Channel One

Producer Alexey Trotsyuk said:

We are seeking a woman who would be able to act on Earth, then endure the most demanding preparation, go to space and there in the state of zero gravity to sort the most complicated filming issues. This is the first time our studio faced such a demanding task, so we need to find not just an actress but a true superhero.

Advert 10

The producers plan to narrow the contenders down to shortlist of 30 women aged between 25 and 45, all of whom are required to be educated to degree level, with no criminal record. The chosen star, who will travel to the ISS along with a stunt double and male co-star, will also have her preparation for the role broadcast on a Russian reality TV show.

Aside from the fact they’re shooting in space, we don’t know all that much about either film, but whether from Russia or the US, it’s looking increasingly likely that the first ever ‘space tourist’ will be heading into orbit sooner than you think.