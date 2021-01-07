Samsung Eliminates Need For Batteries With Solar-Powered Remote Control Samsung

Samsung is investing in sustainable solutions to common problems with its new solar-powered remote called the Eco Remote Control.

Alongside an offering of 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Samsung will also be providing an Eco Remote Control this year. The remote will use a reduced amount of plastic, and will not rely on traditional batteries.

Samsung believes that this technology will be significant in reducing its waste and emission creation.

The front side of the controller looks similar to most of Samsung’s TV remotes from recent years. However, the technology on the underside of the remote is a key selling point for the product. The underside of the remote has a long panel of solar cells that will charge the device. In case you live in complete darkness, the remote also has a USB-C port so it can be charged quickly.

Interestingly the plastic used to create this device is 28% recycled polyethylene terephthalate. Samsung believes that this change could lead to a large reduction in the amount of plastic waste the company produces.

Samsung told The Verge about the importance of these sustainability changes:

By eliminating oil-based ink and expanding eco-friendly packaging to all Lifestyle and QLED TV models, Samsung offers a sustainable solution that can upcycle up to 200,000 tons of boxes a year and turn them into pieces of home decor.

In terms of durability, Samsung claims that the Eco Remote Control has a battery to keep the product working for up to seven years. With this in mind, the new controllers may be a wise investment in terms of longevity and sustainability.

