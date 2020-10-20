Samsung Files Patents For Phone With A Pop-Out Display
First there was the foldable phone, then came the new-and-improved flip phone. So what’s next for Samsung and their flexible screen technology?
Well, according to new patents filed by the company, the first phone with a pop-up screen could be coming to a Samsung showroom near you.
New reports suggest Samsung is looking into the possibility of creating a speaker resonance chamber inside its phones, with the help of a pop-out screen.
This kind of development would take sound quality in smartphones to the next level, but how would it work? According to LetsGoDigital, the patent proposes to use the flexible screen technology seen in the Samsung Z Flip to enable the front of the phone to partially pop-up out of its casing, creating extra resonance space for the speakers.
Documents explaining the methodology of this new idea were published last week, with Samsung apparently having filed the original patent in February this year.
In a post, LetsGoDigital explained how the phone would work:
The telephone housing consists of a front and a rear panel, between which all components are placed. One or more loudspeakers are placed directly under the front panel, as well as a microphone, a front camera module and various sensors.
These components can move with the front panel and flexible screen. The top part of the screen makes an inward folding movement, without the housing moving with it. This creates extra resonance space for the sound equipment within the housing.
So far, Samsung hasn’t revealed what this new phone would actually look like, but 3D graphic designer Giuseppe Spinelli – known for his impressively accurate mock up of the Z Flip – has created a series of renders to give us an idea of what to expect.
While the initial patent refers to the use of the plastic polymer screen used in the Samsung Z Fold, it’s possible that this phone could be adapted to use the Ultra Thin Glass found in the Z Flip.
And, if a pop-out screen doesn’t grab your attention, Tech Radar reports that Samsung has also recently filed patents for three more foldable devices, including a dual folding screen similar to the one showcased by Xiaomi earlier this year.
Topics: Technology, phones, Samsung, smartphone, Tech