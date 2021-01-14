Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: What are the biggest differences?

samsung galaxy compared Samsung

If you’re thinking about getting a new Samsung Galaxy on the back of the official S21 unveiling, it might be an idea to make sure you’re getting the model with the specs for you.

Samsung’s phone division had an incredibly successful year in 2020, and the company looks to continue this progress with the S21 series. Each of the three models of the S21 has a specific set of features that set it apart from its counterparts.

The company has showcased the Samsung Galaxy S21 line, including the base model, S21+ and the Ultra. All three are different sizes, and they also have some key differences in their specifications.

In terms of size and weight, all of the phones have solid dimensions. The S21 is the smallest, with a screen that is 6.2 inches and has an overall weight of 172g. The S21+ offers a slightly bigger phone with a 6.7-inch screen, and it also weighs a bit more (202g). The biggest and most powerful phone is the S21 Ultra, which delivers a 6.8-inch screen and weighs 228 grams.

If you want a lightweight and small phone, the standard S21 is a clear winner. However, when it comes to specifications, bigger almost always means better, and this is the case in the Galaxy S21 line.

The phones all have impressive memories and hardware that enable them to carry out operations smoothly. The Ultra offers the most diverse options ,with a 128GB memory with 12GB RAM phone as well as a 256GB model with 16GB RAM. There is also the most significant offering, which sets the Ultra apart from the other S21 variants: a 512GB model with 16GB RAM.

While the S21 Ultra does boast an impressive memory specification, the other models offer something similar. The S21 and S21+ have two versions that offer 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB internal storage. Although this isn’t as much RAM as the S21 Ultra, the offering of a similar amount of memory may tempt buyers.

All of the models have a comprehensive selection of lenses. Both the S21 and S21+ have a 10MP front camera and a triple camera on the rear that has a 64MP phase-detecting telephoto lens, as well as two 10MP cameras. Once again the Ultra offers something different, with a 40MP front camera and two 12MP cameras on the rear alongside the 64MP phase-detecting telephoto lens.

The primary difference between the S21 and S21+ is the screen size and the battery. The S21+ has a bigger screen and a 4800mAh battery – better than the standard S21’s 4000mAh. Nonetheless, these differences may still not be enough for consumers to justify the jump up in price.

The Galaxy S21 5G carries an RRP of £769 (128GB), while the 256GB model retails for £819. The 128GB Galaxy S21+ 5G’s RRP is £949, and the 256GB model is £999.

Some may feel that the better battery and larger screen justify the extra price, while others will see the S21+ as the logical option.

The S21 Ultra is undoubtedly the largest and most specification heavy phone, and it also has an impressive 5000mAh battery. As you would imagine, the price of the phone reflects its increased capabilities. The 128GB model S21 Ultra 5G retails for £1,149, while the 512GB model retails for £1,329.

All of the phones are 5G enabled and feature cutting-edge technology. With that in mind, all of these phones will attract consumers with different price ranges. However, which one will prove to be the most popular remains to be seen.