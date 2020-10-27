Samsung Galaxy S30 Could Come Without Charger And Earphones Samsung / Android Authority

They mocked Apple for no longer including a charger with its new iPhone models, but its looks like Samsung might have to eat their words, as a new report says the company is planning to do the exact same thing with its next phone rollout.

A report in Korea has confirmed speculation that the Samsung Galaxy S30 will come without a charger or earphones in its packaging, claiming that, like Apple, the company will instead only provide a cable and a SIM eject tool.

Industry insiders were cited by ChosunBiz in a report appearing to confirm the news, which comes a couple of months ahead of the rumoured January 2021 launch date for the new flagship Galaxy S30 series.

The news comes a few weeks after Apple announced it would be shifting to charger-free boxes with the launch of the new iPhone 12 – a decision which some Samsung social media pages made fun of at the time.

It’s not the first time the company has been forced to backtrack on criticism of its rival. A few years ago, Samsung rolled out a series of adverts pointedly advertising its continued use of the 3.5mm headphone jack, after Apple pivoted to wireless audio with the launch of the iPhone 7.

Samsung was later found hastily deleting the ads ahead of the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 which came – you guessed it – without a headphone jack.

Like Apple, Samsung will likely justify the move as helping to reduce the company’s environmental footprint. But as Android Authority reports, removing accessories from their phone boxes is also a smart financial move, as it should help boost sales of their wireless earbud and charging range.

The company has form in this area, too, with Galaxy S20 Ultra users already having to shell out an extra $50 for a charger to enable the phone’s 45W fast charging mode.

It’s not clear whether all of the new S30 series will come charger and headphone-free, or whether the lack of bonus items will have any impact on the new phones’ prices.

Samsung users will have to wait until the launch event to find out for sure, but judging by the way Apple fans reacted, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be all too happy about the news.