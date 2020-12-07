Samsung Is Reportedly Developing An Unbelievable 600-Megapixel Sensor @UniverseIce/Twitter

Samsung could be aiming to lay down a serious marker when it comes to smartphone camera technology, with the company reportedly working on an insane 600 megapixel camera.

The South Korean company hinted earlier this year that it was taking a look at the technology, but a recent leak has given us more proof that Samsung really does have plans to push ahead with a camera that would be more powerful than the human eye.

Popular leaker Ice Universe posted a slide on Twitter that appears to be from an internal Samsung presentation, which suggests that the new sensor could allow zooming on 4K and 8K videos without losing video quality.

It’s worth stressing just how much of a benchmark this would be if Samsung managed to pull it off. At the moment, 12MP sensors remain pretty much standard on most mainstream smartphones – the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s highly praised camera comes with three 12MP sensors – although some smartphone brands, like Xiaomi and Oppo, have begun to incorporate Samsung-built 48MP and 64MP sensors into their newer models.

Samsung already leads the way here; its Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts a record-setting 108MP camera, with AI-assisted zoom for good measure. Rumours have also been floating around for a while of a 256MP camera possibly making an appearance in the future, but a 600-megapixel sensor would blow all this existing smartphone camera technology out the water.

There’s one big problem with a sensor like this, though. Based on the leaked slide, the camera module required for a 600MP sensor would take up about 12% of a smartphone’s rear panel, and would also be 22mm wide. For comparison, the S20’s camera module is just over 7mm wide. It’s a problem Samsung are going to have to figure out before they can even think about loading a 600MP camera on one of their devices, but the slide notes the ISOCELL technology should eventually ‘evolve to solve the problem of the camera bump’.

Just because Samsung are working on developing this technology doesn’t mean we should expect to see it coming to a launch in the near future (or even at all), but it is an exciting glimpse into where the world’s biggest phone company thinks smartphones could be headed in the coming years.