Samsung Launches World’s First Vertical Stage

The grand opening of Samsung KX was made even more special by the inclusion of a gig performed on the world’s very first vertical stage.

At over nine metres in height, the dynamic three storey stage allowed gig-goers to see and hear all aspects of the performance; bringing visually striking new elements to the experience in London.

The gig was performed by pop and R&B star, Mabel; herself a proud King’s Cross local. Each level showcased Mabel’s band, DJ and dancers; allowing all involved to be displayed centre stage.

Research reveals 94 per cent of smartphone users engage with their devices vertically, with 79 per cent of users finding vertical videos more interesting. Therefore, Samsung KX curated a vertical stage performance which could be enjoyed both live and via social media.

Samsung KX is a unique, new London based destination; designed to bring city dwellers the very latest in cultural and innovative experiences. The bespoke stage is positioned beneath the Instagrammable kissing point of Coal Drops Yard, with the groundbreaking gig attended by some 2,000 music lovers.

Tanya Weller, Director of Samsung Showcase, KX made the following statement:

We are thrilled to deliver a world first music event for our guests at Samsung KX; this experience was designed to give fans the ultimate performance tailored specifically for instant sharing. We pride ourselves on creating innovations that defy barriers and tonight’s vertical stage performance alongside a panel of thought leaders showcased how if we work together, we can do just that. We’re excited to see how Samsung can integrate into their visions of a better future by providing a destination for the latest in local culture and innovation, powered by Samsung technology.

Supported by Samsung’s leading subsidiary, Harman technology, this exclusive, free performance was enhanced by an LED light show, with LED panels on the exterior of the building seen to be pulsating rhythmically to the beat of music.

Mabel – best known for her tracks Don’t Call Me Up and Mad Love – commented:

London will always be close to my heart as I’ve made so much music here and I’m honoured and excited to headline the world’s first vertical gig at Samsung KX. This type of forward-thinking performance paves the way for more innovation within the city’s live music scene.

As well as Mabel’s performance, this grand opening was marked by a panel of local thought leaders; hailing from fields as diverse as fashion and fitness, science and street dance.

This creative gig is just the first of many events planned within this community focused space, sharing Samsung’s brand philosophy of ‘do what you can’t’.

Find out more about upcoming events and experiences here.