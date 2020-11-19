Samsung Leak Suggests They May Release Affordable Version Of The Galaxy Z Flip PA

Flip phones are expensive at the moment as they are typically the latest android technology combined with an innovative design. However, it seems Samsung is working on a cheaper product that utilises the same technology.

A rumour has been discussed by a display analyst and frequent leaker, Ross Young, and it has been said that Samsung will be releasing a new flip phone at a cheaper price point.

It had been previously expected that the Samsung would announce a Galaxy Z Fold Lite, but it seems that this plan has fallen out of favour. Instead, the Galaxy Z Flip Lite is said to be a cheaper option in the upcoming Samsung handset roster.

Ultra-thin glass (UTG) would be a logical feature in a Z Flip Lite as it is bendable material that manages to retain the feel of most smartphones. However, Young did not offer any deeper insight into the phone and how it may differ from the existing Galaxy Z Flip 5G. On top of that, it was also not made clear when more information about this more affordable phone would come to light.

Young has correctly leaked information before about upcoming Samsung displays and with that in mind, some may want to take note of the statement. With Samsung experiencing record profits, the company will likely diversify their offering to replicate this success in 2021. A Lite version of an existing product may be a way to continue the commercial achievements of 2020.

Samsung ad reckless/Twitter

However, whether the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has been enough of a success to warrant a Lite version remains to be seen. For now, it is best to take this kind of rumour with a degree of scepticism, at least until Samsung unveil concrete plans.

Despite the lack of evidence, many would be excited to get a flip phone at a cheaper rate if it can maintain the formula that has made the Galaxy Z Flip 5G special.